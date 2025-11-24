BioTech
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson To Discontinue Autonomy Study

November 24, 2025 — 12:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue the Autonomy study as a scheduled review found posdinemab did not achieve statistical significance in slowing clinical decline. The Autonomy proof-of-concept study was a first-of-its-kind precision approach to evaluating targeted intervention in early Alzheimer's disease.

The company said the initial findings underscore the deep complexity of the disease. Johnson & Johnson said it remains committed to transforming the future of Alzheimer's care and is confident in its pipeline of therapies to treat the broad spectrum of disease.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.