Johnson & Johnson In Deal With Trump Administration To Cut Drug Prices, Get Tariff Exemption

(RTTNews) - Drug major Johnson & Johnson has announced an agreement with the Trump Administration to lower drug prices, enabling millions of Americans to access medicines at significantly discounted rates. As part of the deal, the company's pharmaceutical products will be exempt from tariffs, though the specific terms remain confidential.

The agreement follows President Trump's requests to the drug industry to address the issue of high medication costs. Johnson & Johnson has also committed to building two new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania as part of its $55 billion investment plan in the U.S. This investment aims to support domestic manufacturing, research and development, and technology advancements by early 2029. Johnson & Johnson added that it expects to announce additional U.S. investments later this year.

As per the deal with the Government, Johnson & Johnson will participate in the TrumpRx.gov platform, a direct-to-patient program that will allow American patients to purchase medicines from the company at significantly reduced prices. This move is expected to enable patients to access medicines at comparable prices to other developed countries, including through the Medicaid program.

Joaquin Duato, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson stated, "Today's agreement shows that when the public and private sectors work together towards shared goals, we can deliver real results for patients and the U.S. economy." He further expressed the company's commitment to improving and saving lives while ensuring the United States maintains its leadership in healthcare innovation.

Johnson & Johnson's $55 billion investment plan in the U.S. has already resulted in billions of dollars in investments over the past 10 months. The company has started the construction of a $2 billion state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, which is expected to create around 5,000 skilled manufacturing and construction jobs in the state. The company is also ramping up the hiring of advanced manufacturing employees to work at the facility.

Additionally, in September, Johnson & Johnson secured a new 160,000+ square foot biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, with a $2 billion investment over the next 10 years.

