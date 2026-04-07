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Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch Of VARIPULSE Pro In Europe

April 07, 2026 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the launch of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe following CE Mark approval. The VARIPULSE Pro Platform features a new pulse sequence designed to streamline procedures and enhance workflow efficiency. The company will feature the VARIPULSE Pro Platform at the European Heart Rhythm Association annual meeting.

"The introduction of VARIPULSE Pro in Europe reflects our commitment to advancing our PFA platforms through continuous innovation, enhancing procedural experience while maintaining the consistency and precision physicians expect from the VARIPULSE Platform," said Michael Bodner, Company Group Chair, Electrophysiology & Neurovascular, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Johnson & Johnson shares are up 0.03 percent to $240.97.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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