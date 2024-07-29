Johnson Controls (JCI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Johnson Controls (JCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.36 billion, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Products' will likely reach $2.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' should come in at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' to come in at $622.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products' will reach $455.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $593 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' should arrive at $363.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $385 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' at $61.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' to reach $98.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>



Shares of Johnson Controls have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JCI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.