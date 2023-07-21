Johnson Controls (JCI) Acquires FM:Systems for $455 Million

Johnson Controls International plc JCI has acquired Raleigh, NC based FM:Systems, boosting its OpenBlue digital buildings offerings. The base purchase price of the acquisition is valued at $455 million, barring certain post-closing earn-out payments.



Owned by Accel-KKR, FM:Systems provides digital workplace management and IoT solutions to serve real estate customers. The company offers solutions such as space-scenario planning, asset management and facilities maintenance, etc. to make workspaces smarter.



JCI’s OpenBlue software solutions uses advanced artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies to enhance building performance. This acquisition expands the company’s OpenBlue digital buildings software portfolio with FM:Systems’ complementary cloud-based software as a service digital workplace management capabilities.



FM:Systems' dynamic workplace management platform also helps Johnson Controls provide its customers with cost-effective solutions, while simultaneously advancing their digital transformation journey. This buyout boosts JCI’s net zero building technologies leadership worldwide.

FM:Systems had a history of double-digit revenue growth in gross and operating margins which is likely to be accretive to JCI. However, the acquisition is not expected to have any impact on Johnson Controls’ financial outlook for fiscal 2023.

