Johnson Controls International (JCI) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 128.91

The average one-year price target for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) has been revised to $128.91 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of $116.92 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $149.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from the latest reported closing price of $118.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Controls International. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JCI is 0.33%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 718,789K shares. The put/call ratio of JCI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 64,211K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,923K shares , representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 4.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 33,603K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,314K shares , representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 21,937K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,224K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 85.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,153K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,841K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 19.39% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,678K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,342K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JCI by 19.28% over the last quarter.

