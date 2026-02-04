Johnson Controls Inc Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $555 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.797 billion from $5.426 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.797 Bln vs. $5.426 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.55 To $ 4.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.