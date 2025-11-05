Johnson Controls Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $6.442 billion from $6.248 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $6.442 Bln vs. $6.248 Bln last year.

