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Johnson Controls Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

May 06, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of about $1.28 on organic revenue growth of about 6 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.85 per share on organic sales growth of about 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.70 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JCI is trading on the NYSE at $143.90, down $0.95 or 0.66 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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