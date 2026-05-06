Johnson Controls Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the third quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of about $1.28 on organic revenue growth of about 6 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.85 per share on organic sales growth of about 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.70 per share on organic sales growth in the mid-single digits.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JCI is trading on the NYSE at $143.90, down $0.95 or 0.66 percent.

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