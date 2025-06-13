Johnson Controls Authorizes Additional $9 Bln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) announced that its board of directors has approved a new $9 billion share repurchase authorization.

This adds to the $1.1 billion that remained from the company's 2021 authorization as of the end of its second fiscal quarter.

Friday, JCI closed at $101.97, down 1.57%, and is currently trading after hours at $104.08, up 2.07% on the NYSE.

