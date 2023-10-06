John Wiley & Sons Inc. - (WLY) Declares $0.35 Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Inc. - said on September 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on October 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.35%, the lowest has been 2.58%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=68).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wiley & Sons Inc. -. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLY is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 49,337K shares. The put/call ratio of WLY is 1.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.44% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - is 45.90. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.44% from its latest reported closing price of 34.92.

The projected annual revenue for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - is 2,215MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,019K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 3.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,004K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,877K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,005K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 17.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,317K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLY by 18.63% over the last quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

John Wiley & Sons Inc. drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, the company helps students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, Wiley has delivered consistent performance to all of its stakeholders.

