John Wiley & Sons Inc. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled -$113.875 million, or -$2.08 per share. This compares with -$71.469 million, or -$1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $460.705 million from $491.368 million last year.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$113.875 Mln. vs. -$71.469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$2.08 vs. -$1.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $460.705 Mln vs. $491.368 Mln last year.

