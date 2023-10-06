John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class B (WLYB) Declares $0.35 Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class B said on September 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023 will receive the payment on October 25, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 5.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLYB is 0.01%, an increase of 556.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.39% to 274K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class B is 52.80. The forecasts range from a low of 52.28 to a high of $54.35. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for John Wiley & Sons Inc. - Class B is 2,215MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 38K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Peter B holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 97.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLYB by 3,020.67% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

