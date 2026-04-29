John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.10 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $4.81 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $29.08 million from $27.30 million last year.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.10 Mln. vs. $4.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $29.08 Mln vs. $27.30 Mln last year.

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