John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.10 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $3.91 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $27.84 million from $26.79 million last year.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.10 Mln. vs. $3.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $27.84 Mln vs. $26.79 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.