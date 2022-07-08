John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors

(RTTNews) - Agricultural machinery and equipment maker Deere & Co. is recalling certain John Deere lawn tractors due to crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves John Deere lawn tractors, models X380 and X390. About 160 units were sold in the United States and about 30 were sold in Canada.

The tractors are green and yellow. The tractors, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide and online at John Deere.com from April 2022 through May 2022 for between $5,000 and $6,300.

According to the agency, the wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. It could result in crash and injury hazards.

The recall was initiated after the Moline, Illinois-based firm received three reports of the lawn tractor not braking properly. One minor injury resulting in bruises and abrasions has been reported.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

