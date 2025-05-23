Markets
John Deere Buys Sentera To Boost Farm Technology

May 23, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - John Deere (DE), Friday announced the acquisition of Minnesota-based Sentera, a provider of remote imagery solutions for agriculture. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

With this acquisition, the company expects to boost its existing technology offerings, and integrate Sentera's imagery capabilities with the John Deere Operations Center.

The deal would help farmers and agriculture service providers to make informed decisions, improving farm profitability, efficiency, and sustainability.

Currently, DE is trading at $512.57, down 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

