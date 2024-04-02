John Ciampaglia: Copper Emerging from Slumber, is it the Next Uranium?

John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, shares his thoughts on copper, going over supply and demand dynamics, as well as what's behind the metal's recent price breakout and how high it could go in 2024.

He also discusses the recent launch of the Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP).



"We've obviously been super bullish about uranium for the last three years, and copper is the next metal that we think is a little bit further behind on the curve, but is very quickly coming into focus for investors," Ciampaglia said.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the red metal's positive outlook.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.