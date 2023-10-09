Joe Rogan Tells Sam Altman That Bitcoin Can Become A 'Universal Viable Currency' — Admits CBDCs 'Scares The Sh*T Out Of Me'

Podcaster Joe Rogan expressed his optimism for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), highlighting its potential to become a “universal viable currency.”

What Happened: In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Friday, Rogan said that Bitcoin’s limited supply and decentralized mining process make it an intriguing candidate for broader adoption.

He said, “The real fascinating crypto is Bitcoin. To me, that’s the one that I think has the most likely possibility of becoming a universal viable currency. It’s limited in the amount that there can be [and] people mine it with their own [computer]. That to me is very fascinating. I love the fact that it’s been implemented.”

Rogan invited Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI who also expressed his excitement about Bitcoin, stating, “I think this idea that we have a global currency that is outside of the control of any government is a super logical and important step on the tech tree.”

Why It Matters: Altman, who also serves as founder of Worldcoin, said the shift to a "technologically enabled world," including Bitcoin, could help reduce corruption.

Both Altman and Rogan expressed concerns about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), fearing that they could lead to increased government surveillance and control over individuals’ spending habits.

Rogan emphasized his worries regarding CBDCs being tied to a social credit score, stating, “That scares the shit out of me. The push to that is not for the overall good of society, that’s for control.”

Earlier in August, musician Post Malone joined Rogan to discuss the potential risks associated with CBDCs. Malone asked Rogan about his views on the government’s digital currency. Rogan strongly opposed CBDCs, stating, "No f**ing way. That's what I think. That's checkmate. That's game over." Malone agreed, adding, "That is f**ing checkmate."

In addition, Altman expressed disappointment with the U.S. government’s handling of the cryptocurrency industry, calling it a “war on crypto.” Altman believes that maintaining the freedom and independence of cryptocurrencies is crucial, stating, “We can't give this up, like we're going to control this and all that. That’s the thing that makes me quite sad about the country.”

