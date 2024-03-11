Jodie Blum: Elevating Standards in Strategic Philanthropy

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs, Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, and Changemakers who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi friends, it’s Spiffy, back again on Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs making the world a more equitable place! I have one more interview for you this week. Today I’m excited to cruise around with Jodie Blume, founder and CEO of The Co-llective Social Impact Agency (“The Co-llective”). Are you ready to be inspired?

Spiffy: Welcome Jodie. Let’s jump right in. Can you tell me what challenge The Co-llective is addressing?

Jodie: It’s great to be here, Spiffy! In my role leading a social impact agency, I focus on elevating standards in philanthropic consulting, cause marketing, and charitable brand partnerships. We create strategies to maximize positive influence around celebrities and brands, ensuring all of our client's initiatives create lasting and impactful change. The global challenges we address range from social justice, education, youth empowerment, health and disease, climate, and conservation.

Spiffy: What motivates you to do it?

Jodie: The driving force behind my work is a profound belief in contributing to a positive change. Witnessing the tangible impact on individuals and communities motivates me daily. It's the prospect of making a meaningful difference that fuels my passion and commitment. Also, my son is one of the biggest motivators in my life. Wanting to make a more fair and equitable place for him to not only live but thrive.

Spiffy: What would you say is the impact of your work?

Jodie: Our work benefits a number of individuals, communities, nonprofit organizations, as well as businesses striving to create a positive impact. We help by providing resources, access to new opportunities, and supporting nonprofits to improve their effectiveness, visibility, and sustainability. Additionally, businesses partnering with us receive creative cause marketing campaigns to help make their brand reputation and social responsibility efforts better.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent milestone/initiative by you or your org. What impact does that make?

Jodie: We work with a few clients on mental health initiatives that are very important.

Spiffy: Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Jodie: Our organization prioritizes mental health initiatives for a few different high-profile clients and brands to destigmatize and normalize discussions around mental well-being. Notably, during Suicide Prevention Month, we spearheaded impactful campaigns that reached millions of people. By creating unique content that shares open conversations as well as providing resources, we aimed to raise awareness, promote compassion, and contribute to breaking down barriers associated with mental health.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Jodie—it’s been an honor!

Jodie Blum is the founder and CEO of The Co-llective Social Impact Agency ("The Co-llective"). With over 25 years of dedication, she stands as an unmatched force in strategic philanthropy and social impact marketing. She's transformed celebrity influence into lasting legacies of purpose and heart. Jodie leverages her innovative design thinking talent to create programming and campaigns that drive funding decisions and maximize awareness. She hasn't just embraced strategic philanthropy—she's redefined it.

