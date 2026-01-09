Joby to Benefit From Second Ohio Facility Acquisition: Here's How

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is forging ahead with its plans to expand its manufacturing footprint and double its aircraft production to four aircraft per month in 2027. To achieve its goals, Joby has inked a deal to purchase a new manufacturing facility in the Dayton, OH area, which is spread across more than 700,000 square feet.

This 700,000 square foot facility is ready for immediate use and is the second purchase in the Ohio area. Also, this purchase is expected to complement Joby’s existing production facilities in California and Ohio, with operations at the new site expected to commence later this year.

In July 2025, Joby announced the completion of an expanded manufacturing facility in Marina, CA, and in October 2025, JOBY confirmed the start of propeller blade production in Ohio. To support its planned production ramp-up, including a doubling of manufacturing capacity, Joby started procuring the necessary capital equipment last month.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and chief executive officer at Joby Aviation, stated, “This site will not only support our near-term plan to double production, it can also serve as a base for significant future growth, as we turn a decade of engineering into the manufacturing scale the market is now demanding.”

Given that Dayton has been the center of aerospace innovation, Joby’s investment in Dayton seems to be a strategic business move that will not only generate new jobs for Ohioans but also enable Joby to increase its aircraft production. Joby's extended manufacturing presence in Vandalia and the Miami Valley acts as an added positive.

The reindustrialization of Ohio also marks an investment in American jobs after decades of outsourcing and neglect. Joby’s rapid expansion comes as the government accelerated its support for advanced air mobility, including the decision by the Federal Aviation Administration to deploy electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in 2026.

JOBY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JOBY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may also consider Archer Aviation (ACHR) and GE Aerospace GE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Archer Aviation has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.51% for the current year. The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters (and outpaced the mark in the remaining two quarters), delivering an average miss of 13.94%. Shares of Archer Aviation have declined 17.8% over the past six months.

GE Aerospace has an expected earnings growth rate of 35% for the current year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 19.05%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GE Aerospace’ 2025 earnings has moved 0.65% north in the past 60 days. GE Aerospace shares gained 254% in the past six months.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

