Is Joby Aviation Yesterday's News?

Key Points

Joby Aviation is preparing for FAA certification and commercial launch next year.

The company's vertical business model is the key to understanding its prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock is up 73% over the last year and 326% over the last three years, and the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company is seemingly on an inexorable pathway to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-type certification and commercial launch in 2026. As such, investors might be tempted to think that the stock is poised for a "buy the rumor, sell the news" moment after its eVTOL receives certification and launches commercially.

However, I think that would be a short-term approach. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Joby Aviation's long-term growth prospects

To understand why, you need to examine the company's unique business model. Unlike its peers, such as Archer Aviation, Joby isn't a company focused on being an eVTOL original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Instead, management plans to build what it calls a "vertically integrated transportation company that will deliver transportation services to customers, including government agencies such as the U.S. Air Force," according to its SEC filings.

Consequently, its key milestones in the coming years are not just about achieving certification in 2026 and commercially launching; it also needs to establish itself as a transportation company. Consequently, there are many opportunities and pathways to growth for a company sometimes referred to as the "Uber of the Skies."

The Uber of the Skies

The moniker is applicable, but it's far from the complete story. Uber Technologies has invested $125 million in Joby and sold its air taxi division, Uber Elevate, to Joby in 2020. In addition, Joby will add the Blade air mobility business it acquired in the summer to Uber's app.

However, Joby differs from its partner in that the company also manufactures the transportation equipment (eVTOLs) used in the service; that's what management means by a vertically integrated transportation company.

A double vertical

The "vertical" approach doesn't just apply to its transportation services strategy; Joby is also following a vertical manufacturing approach, whereby it's building its eVTOLs in-house, with help from its partner and investor, Toyota, rather than sourcing from numerous external suppliers.

In theory, this approach will lead to a slower certification process as Joby isn't leaning into aerospace companies with established expertise in the way that Archer Aviation, for example, is doing. However, the reality is that Joby is ahead in the certification race -- an impressive achievement.

Joby stock in 2026

All told, Joby is definitely not yesterday's news. On the contrary, its partnerships with Uber and Delta Air Lines speak to its long-term future as a transportation services company, so anyone tempted to "sell on the news" of certification in 2026 may be acting prematurely.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.