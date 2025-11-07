The Jobs Week That Wasn't, Plus More Q3 Earnings

Friday, November 7, 2025



Pre-market trading has slid into the red this morning, holding at current levels (for now) but another step down over the past five days and off the all-time highs registered in late October. A growing wariness of overall AI infrastructure spending and a dearth of economic data (this week was supposed to have been Jobs Week) haver kept market spirits cooled this first week of November.



For employment numbers, we can cobble together what we have, and try to construct something that resembles a realistic labor market scenario. Although today’s non-farm payroll numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) are unavailable due to the 37-day government shutdown, estimates had been for a loss of -60K new jobs created last month. The Unemployment Rate was expected to tick up to +4.5%, while Hourly Wages year over year was anticipated to remain steady at +0.3%.



From ADP’s ADP private-sector payrolls Wednesday, we saw +42K new jobs filled — better than the BLS estimate but still underperforming for a healthy labor market. The Chicago Fed unemployment rate estimate was +4.36% (with a +40% chance this number will eventually register higher), but the Challenger Job Cuts report came in at a damaging +153K, and this is before the surge in mass layoffs we’ve seen over the past week or so.



Thus, we still have a tentative expectation for a 25 basis-point (bps) interest rate cut 4 1/2 weeks from now. If there is a problem with this scenario, it’s that the all-time highs market indexes had raced to in October had already priced-in that cut, and possibly more than that. No one in the Fed truly knows where the “neutral rate” of inflation is, but for sure it’s higher than the optimum +2%.





Earnings Results This Morning at a Glance: WEN, FUN & More



What to Expect from the Stock Market Today



We’re well past most of the non-retail (and non-NVIDIA) earnings reports for this season, but there are still plenty of companies reporting worthy of mention ahead of today’s opening bell:Quick-service major WEN shares are up +9% at this hour after beating on Q3 earnings by +20% (24 cents per share versus 20 cents expected). This was off downwardly revised guidance earlier in the quarter, as evident by Wendy’s Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) going into the print. Perhaps this is the start of the turnaround? FUN posted a big earnings beat ahead of today’s regular trading session, with earnings of $3.28 per share leaving the $2.24 in the Zacks consensus in the dust, for a positive earnings surprise of +46.4%. But shares are still down -2% in early trading, adding to the massive -61% losses year to date.Industrial services company FLR trounced Q3 earnings estimates, posting 68 cents per share versus expectations of 44 cents — a +54.55% earnings surprise. Shares are up +4.6% in pre-market activity, effectively cutting in half its losses year to date.Atlantic coast power firm CEG came up short of its earnings estimate this morning, with $3.04 per share reported -2.88% from the $3.13 anticipated. Shares are down -6.3% at this hour, taking a bite out of the company’s +57% gains from the start of the year.Canadian cannabis supplier CGC shares are up +12% on this challenging trading morning, with a bottom line coming in at -$0.01 per share, improving from the -$0.10 in the Zacks consensus. The stock still has a way to go before it’s where it was a year ago, but perhaps this is a good start.After the open today, the latestreport comes out for November. Expectations are for a slight tick-down to 53.0 from 53.6 reported a month ago, but still above the 50 threshold indicating gains from losses. Also,for September is expected to have tallied a nice, round number of $10.0 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.