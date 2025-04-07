Job Hopping Doesn’t Always Mean Big Salary Bumps: 7 Things To Consider Before Switching

When you make a job switch, you might not see a big bump to your salary anymore. But even if the money you’re bringing in doesn’t change too much, switching jobs still might be worth it in some situations.

Explore below what to consider before making a job change.

Schedule Considerations

The working world has changed dramatically in recent years. Since the pandemic, more employers are willing to offer remote work arrangements to their employees. But some employers have a strict no-remote-work policy.

If you want to work from home permanently and your current employer isn’t on board, it might be time to make a job leap. For many remote work offers a chance to skip a brutal commute or free up more time in their day for priorities other than work.

Conversely, some workers prefer the in-office camaraderie. If you prefer an in-person position but are currently working remotely, finding a new job with an office environment that supports your needs could be worthwhile.

Leave Options

Different employers offer different leave opportunities. Some employers don’t offer any paid time off. Others offer unlimited paid time off. For many, the ability to take more paid leave is a significant detail in their benefits package.

If your current employer is stingy on the PTO options, consider applying for jobs with more robust leave options to suit your needs.

Career Changes

If you want to shake up your career, that might mean switching to an entirely new field. Often, these types of career changes come with a salary drop, at least at first. But the smaller paycheck could be worth the opportunity to enjoy your working days.

Income Potential

Even if a job doesn’t offer a higher salary, it might offer additional ways to boost your income through performance-based bonuses or commissions. If you like the idea of earning more based on your outcomes on the job, opting to take a job with more income potential but a lower salary could make sense.

Retirement package

In the modern workplace, many employers offer lackluster retirement benefits. For example, the employer might give you access to a 401(k) but not provide any matching funds. Although that’s a reality for many employees, it could give you the jumpstart you need to start looking for another employer.

If possible, seek out a job with an employer offering to match at least some of your contributions to your retirement account. Of course, if you can find an employer with an attractive pension plan, that’s another potential reason to switch jobs.

Team Dynamics

If you aren’t happy with your current workplace dynamics, making a switch can absolutely be worth it. After all, you spend a lot of time with your coworkers and boss each week. When you can’t stand working with a particular team, it can take a big toll.

Although it’s impossible to know whether or not you’ll love working with the new team until you make the switch, sometimes your current workplace situation is bad enough that jumping ship onto any other team could bring some relief.

Company Culture

If you don’t like what your company stands for, it might be time to find a new job. For example, you might look for another option if your current employer donates to causes you disagree with or engages in business practices that you don’t approve of. The mismatch of values can make work difficult to stomach everyday.

