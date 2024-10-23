JNPR to Boost NRK's Broadcasting Infrastructure: Stock to Gain?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (“NRK”) will leverage the former’s state-of-the-art MPLS-based, automated Wide-Area Network (WAN) to transition to an IP-based network infrastructure.



Being a state-owned radio and television broadcasting company in Norway, NRK serves approximately 90% of the population daily through its three national TV channels, 14 radio stations and various digital services. The network modernization initiatives were driven by the exponential growth of data and video streaming services, which require a more adaptable and innovative approach to broadcasting technology.

What JNPR Brings to the Table?

After a thorough proof-of-concept evaluation, Juniper was selected to provide a fast, secure and scalable solution tailored to the broadcaster's needs. Its cutting-edge MPLS-based WAN will likely enhance the reliability and quality of user experiences across NRK’s media channels, including live and on-demand services.



With a focus on delivering high-performance connectivity, the network features cloud-optimized hardware capable of massive bandwidth and multi-service scaling, paired with advanced automation software. This combination allows for real-time traffic engineering and provides predictive, data-driven insights into network health, simplifying optimization and diagnostics.



The transition is anticipated to improve reliability and user satisfaction, ensuring a better return on investment through enhanced operational efficiency. Moreover, the network design supports NRK’s commitment to achieving zero carbon emissions with Juniper’s energy-efficient routing options.

Increasing Client Base to Drive Performance for JNPR

With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base, leading to higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

JNPR’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Juniper have gained 55.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 64.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



