JNJ's IMAAVY Shows Positive Data In Indirect Treatment Comparison Among GMG Patients

June 23, 2025

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Monday announced new data regarding IMAAVY, an FcRn blocker, in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis or gMG.

The data, taken from an indirect treatment comparison, which included the pivotal Phase 3 Vivacity-MG3 study data, revealed that IMAAVY showed comparable onset of symptom relief at Week 1 and showed consistent and sustained disease control with greater or statistically significant improvement of MG-ADL scores.

Vice President Katie Abouzahr stated that the analysis highlighted IMAAVY's potential as a reliable treatment option for appropriate patients aged 12 and older living with gMG.

Notably, IMAAVY received U.S. FDA approval earlier this year for the broadest population of individuals living with gMG, including anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody positive adults and pediatric gMG patients aged 12 and older.

Currently, JNJ is trading at $150.74, up 0.63 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

