JNJ To Terminate Phase 2 Field Study Of Mosnodenvir For Prevention Of Dengue Virus

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Friday announced its decision to discontinue Phase 2 field study, evaluating the efficacy of Mosnodenvir, formerly JNJ-1802, for the prevention of dengue virus in adults aged 18 to 65 years.

The decision comes as a part of a strategic reprioritization of the company's Communicable Diseases research and development portfolio.

Previously, phase 1 and phase 2a clinical studies found the investigational antiviral compound to be safe and well tolerated.

The company added that the efficacy data from phase 2 field study will be soon published after the completion of the ongoing final data analyses.

Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $159.24, down 0.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.