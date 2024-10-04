News & Insights

JNJ To Terminate Phase 2 Field Study Of Mosnodenvir For Prevention Of Dengue Virus

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Friday announced its decision to discontinue Phase 2 field study, evaluating the efficacy of Mosnodenvir, formerly JNJ-1802, for the prevention of dengue virus in adults aged 18 to 65 years.

The decision comes as a part of a strategic reprioritization of the company's Communicable Diseases research and development portfolio.

Previously, phase 1 and phase 2a clinical studies found the investigational antiviral compound to be safe and well tolerated.

The company added that the efficacy data from phase 2 field study will be soon published after the completion of the ongoing final data analyses.

Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $159.24, down 0.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

