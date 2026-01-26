Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the JMST ETF, where 13,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF, which lost 610,000 of its units, representing a 38.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of GEND, in morning trading today Northern Trust is up about 0.3%, and Cisco Systems is higher by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: JMST, GEND: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.