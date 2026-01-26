And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF, which lost 610,000 of its units, representing a 38.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of GEND, in morning trading today Northern Trust is up about 0.3%, and Cisco Systems is higher by about 2.5%.
VIDEO: JMST, GEND: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.