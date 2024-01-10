JMP Securities Upgrades Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) from Market Perform to Market Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.83% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 11.83% from its latest reported closing price of 13.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is 239MM, an increase of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Declares $0.36 Dividend

On December 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 10, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $13.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.36%, the lowest has been 7.47%, and the highest has been 12.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=92).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRT is 0.15%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 52,717K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,553K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,598K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 79.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,473K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Cliffwater holds 2,273K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 3.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,112K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2021, FBRT had over $3 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.