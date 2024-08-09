JMP Securities Upgrades Expensify (EXFY)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, JMP Securities upgraded their outlook for Expensify (NasdaqGS:EXFY) from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.14% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Expensify is $2.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expensify is 238MM, an increase of 71.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expensify. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXFY is 0.02%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.75% to 31,733K shares. The put/call ratio of EXFY is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,807K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 25.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 26.80% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,479K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,794K shares , representing a decrease of 88.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 61.95% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,371K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 28.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,305K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 27.78% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 1,268K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares , representing an increase of 36.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Expensify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

