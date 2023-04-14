JMP Securities Reiterates Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rover Group, Inc. is $5.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of $4.27.

The projected annual revenue for Rover Group, Inc. is $229MM, an increase of 31.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDIS - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 32.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 35.19% over the last quarter.

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROVR by 11.87% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rover Group, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROVR is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.75% to 21,071K shares. The put/call ratio of ROVR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Rover Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rover.com is an American company which operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services including pet sitting, dog boarding, and dog walking. Rover.com was founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington and is formally incorporated under the name "A Place for Rover, Inc.

