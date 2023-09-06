JMP Securities Reiterates Model N (MODN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Model N (NYSE:MODN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Model N is 39.78. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.65% from its latest reported closing price of 26.76.

The projected annual revenue for Model N is 248MM, an increase of 1.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Model N. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODN is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 52,949K shares. The put/call ratio of MODN is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,801K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,888K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,692K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 1.12% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,567K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,523K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,514K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Model N Background Information



Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

