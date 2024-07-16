JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Simulations Plus (SLP) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Simulations Plus (NasdaqGS:SLP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.56% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Simulations Plus is $61.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.56% from its latest reported closing price of $42.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Simulations Plus is 70MM, an increase of 8.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Simulations Plus. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLP is 0.15%, an increase of 106.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 20,347K shares. The put/call ratio of SLP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,264K shares representing 11.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 11.23% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,588K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,301K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 56.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 11.83% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 877K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLP by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Simulations Plus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With its subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. The company's technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.