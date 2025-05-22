JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Core Scientific (CORZ) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.40% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 74.40% from its latest reported closing price of $10.82 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 19.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.56%, an increase of 29.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 263,492K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORG Wealth Partners holds 8,712K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 97.57% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 7,996K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,233K shares , representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 75.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,924K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 32.32% over the last quarter.

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 7,505K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing an increase of 22.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 48.46% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 6,474K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,414K shares , representing an increase of 31.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Core Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services.

