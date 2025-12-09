JM Group Prices IPO Of 3.75 Mln Shares At $4/shr

(RTTNews) - JM Group Limited, a Hong Kong-headquartered sourcing and wholesale solutions provider for a wide array of consumer products, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3.75 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4 per share for total gross proceeds of $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

The Ordinary Shares of the Company have been approved for listing on the NYSE American and commenced trading on December 10, 2025, under the ticker symbol JMG. The Offering is expected to close on December 11, 2025.

The company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the closing date of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 562,500 Ordinary Shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover over-allotments, if any.

