JLL's New Property Assistant Empowers Clients With Valuable Insights

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL recently announced the launch of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, JLL Property Assistant, for its clients to provide a unique and interconnected experience to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and drive unparalleled value creation.

Built on JLL Falcon, the industry's first comprehensive AI platform, JLL Property Assistant will empower real estate owners of retail, office and industrial properties with valuable insights and AI-powered recommendations to optimize property performance.

Working in combination with Acumen, JLL’s property and business intelligence platform that integrates financial data from accounting applications like Yardi and MRI, operational data from Prism by Building Engines and other critical proptech functions, JLL Property Assistant will offer a bouquet of solutions to real estate owners, helping them in analyzing their performance, ranging from operations to tenant sentiment and improving the same.

Some Special Benefits of JLL Property Assistant

Faster Decision Making– It will provide all the data related to tenancy reports and stacking plans, analyze trends in expense and offer insights on tenant retention and occupancy.

Operational Efficiency Enhancement– It will review the status of high-priority tasks , identify issues in tenant satisfaction and analyze trends in work order.

Improved Profitability and Financial Health - It will access breakdowns of operational budget, receive suggestions for vacancy filling and generate reports of finance.

In order to ensure client data protection, JLL Property Assistant adheres to enterprise-grade security protocols and leverages JLL's anonymized global benchmarks.

Management Commentary

Per Neil Murray, CEO of Real Estate Management Services, JLL, “These components--AI, data and best-in-class applications--form the foundation of JLL’s property management technology platform, a one-of-a-kind, unified software suite purpose-built to advance the performance and returns of our clients’ properties.”

JLL in a Snapshot

JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform is leading to increased client engagements, which is encouraging. The company’s recently launched AI solution will aid in delivering faster and smarter insights to its clients, thereby improving the performance of their assets.

However, macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tension are expected to weigh on its performance in the near term.

