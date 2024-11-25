JLL upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded JLL (JLL) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $353 price target JLL benefits from capital markets comps and improved disclosure supports multiple expansion, while sector tailwinds from potential deregulation and tax reform may accelerate its earnings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while high long-term rates raise transaction concerns, tightening credit spreads offer support. It sees strong earnings growth ahead for JLL.

