JLL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.04, changing hands as low as $168.90 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JLL's low point in its 52 week range is $135.35 per share, with $250.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $169.90.

