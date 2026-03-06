JKHY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $170.15, changing hands as high as $171.80 per share. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKHY's low point in its 52 week range is $144.12 per share, with $196 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.83. The JKHY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

