J&J's (JNJ) DePuy Synthes' TriLEAP System to Aid Ankle Surgery

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ wholly-owned orthopedics company, DePuy Synthes, recently announced the launch of TriLEAP Lower Extremity Anatomic Plating System, a comprehensive system with low-profile, procedure-specific titanium plates designed for foot and ankle surgeons. Please note that DePuy Synthes is part of J&J’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, which comprises surgery, orthopedics, vision, and interventional solutions businesses.

Procedures like bunionectomies, osteotomies, fusions, and fractures of the foot or ankle are treated with foot and ankle plating systems. Bunions, also known as hallux valgus, are a progressive foot condition that affects a significant percentage of the population in the United States. The deformity steadily worsens over time and may eventually impair desired mobility or lifestyle.

More on the Launch

With the launch of the TriLEAP System, DePuy Synthes now has a comprehensive portfolio for first-ray surgery, which addresses conditions of the big toe, first toe bone, and foot and ankle reconstruction. The product is key to the company’s strategy to help advance its forefoot and midfoot portfolio to get people back on their feet.

The TriLEAP System includes contoured and conventional titanium plates that can accommodate multiple screw shaft options to allow for rescue screws. It also features harmonized, color???coded instrumentation with ergonomic functionality that has ease-of-use features.For the fixation and fusing of bones and bone fragments in adults and adolescents, the TriLEAP System provides a broad range of reconstructive and trauma treatments pertaining to the forefoot and midfoot.

The TriLEAP System is likely to be featured at the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society Annual Meeting in September.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market Research Future, the global orthopedic trauma devices market was worth $5.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $10.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors like a growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and musculoskeletal diseases, and the increasing incidence of sports and traumatic injuries are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, JNJ’s DePuy Synthes’ latest launch is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.

Price Performance

For the past six months, JNJ’s shares have gained 2.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.9%. The S&P 500 increased 3.9% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

