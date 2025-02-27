J.Jill Appoints Mary Ellen Coyne As CEO

(RTTNews) - J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Thursday announced the appointment of Mary Ellen Coyne as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective May 1, 2025.

In addition to her role as CEO and President, Coyne will join the Board of Directors. CEO Claire Spofford, who announced her retirement in December, will step down on April 30, 2025.

"Mary Ellen's extensive experience in the retail industry, combined with her proven track record of driving growth and strategic transformation, makes her the ideal leader to take J.Jill into its next phase," said Michael Rahamim, Chairman of the Board. "Her recent success as CEO of J.McLaughlin and her impactful tenure at Ralph Lauren speaks to her ability to build and scale businesses, enhance customer experience, and deliver shareholder value. We are thrilled to welcome her to the J.Jill family."

