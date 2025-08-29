J&J Ends Imaavy Development in Rheumatoid Arthritis Post Study Failure

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it is discontinuing the development of an investigational combination therapy involving Imaavy (nipocalimab) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) indication.

This decision is based on findings from the phase IIa DAISY proof-of-concept study, which tested Imaavy in combination with an anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha (anti-TNFα) in RA patients with refractory disease. The study results did not show “sufficient evidence” that the combo treatment provided a significant added benefit compared with anti-TNFα therapy alone. J&J did not report any safety concerns in the study.

Imaavy is the first and only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker approved by the FDA to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in patients aged 12 years and older who are anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody positive. This approval was secured by J&J in April.

J&J Reiterates $5B+ Sales Potential With Imaavy

Despite the setback in RA indication, the pharma giant assured investors that it still expects Imaavy to be a potential key driver of top-line growth. J&J believes the drug is one of the ten new Innovative Medicine products that have the potential to deliver peak sales of $5 billion. This list of potential blockbusters also includes new cancer drugs like Talvey and Tecvayli, a newly acquired drug, Caplyta and pipeline candidates like TAR-200 and icotrokinra.

J&J is evaluating the drug in an ongoing clinical program across several immunology and neuroscience indications. This includes late-stage studies for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN), warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) and Sjogren's disease.

Imaavy is also being evaluated in separate mid-stage studies for idiopathic inflammatory myopathy and systemic lupus erythematosus indications.

