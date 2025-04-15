J&J CEO (JNJ) Warns Tariffs Could Disrupt U.S. Drug Supply Chains

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO Joaquin Duato warned that U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals could disrupt drug supply chains, urging a shift toward favorable tax policies as a more effective means to bolster domestic manufacturing of drugs and medical devices. He stressed the importance of collaborating with the Trump administration to safeguard against supply chain vulnerabilities and avoid potential drug shortages.





The company reported strong first-quarter results, driven by robust cancer drug sales and the anticipated launch of schizophrenia drug Caplyta, while its depression treatment Spravato is forecast to generate significant annual revenue by 2028. However, rising tariff-related costs—particularly in the medical device segment—have dampened investor sentiment, resulting in a marginal decline in shares.





Market Overview:





U.S. tariffs pose a risk of disrupting pharmaceutical supply chains.



Additional tariff costs are expected to impact operational expenses.



Heightened regulatory scrutiny adds uncertainty for drug manufacturers.



Key Points:



CEO Duato advocates tax incentives over tariffs to drive domestic production.



Strong Q1 performance and new drug forecasts help offset supply chain concerns.



Investor caution persists due to potential disruptions in the medical device sector.



Looking Ahead:



J&J is focused on mitigating tariff impacts through strategic partnerships.



Future policy adjustments and tax reforms could stabilize supply chains.



The long-term outlook remains optimistic amid evolving trade dynamics.



Bull Case:



Johnson & Johnson’s strong Q1 results, bolstered by rising cancer drug sales and the highly anticipated Caplyta launch, demonstrate the resilience and growth potential of its pharmaceutical portfolio.



The company’s proactive stance—in advocating for favorable tax policies over tariffs—positions J&J as a strategic partner for policymakers in safeguarding domestic drug manufacturing and supply chain security.



Forecasted growth from new drugs like Spravato and Caplyta could significantly expand J&J’s revenue base, offsetting near-term headwinds in the medical device segment.



J&J’s robust pipeline, diversified portfolio, and focus on risk mitigation strengthen its ability to navigate evolving trade and regulatory dynamics, maintaining a positive long-term outlook.



Future tax incentives and public-private collaborations may create a more stable environment for pharmaceutical and medical device production, benefiting J&J and the broader industry.



Bear Case:



U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals and medical devices may increase operational costs and disrupt critical supply chains, potentially leading to drug shortages and affecting patient outcomes.



Ongoing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around trade policies could dampen investor sentiment and heighten volatility for J&J and peer companies.



Rising tariff costs in the medical device segment may limit J&J’s ability to maintain margins, especially if cost pressures cannot be offset through pricing or efficiency gains.



Heavy reliance on the success of new drugs exposes J&J to risks if pipeline products underperform or face approval delays, slowing revenue growth.



Persistent trade tensions and the threat of more protectionist policies may force additional restructuring of supply chains, increasing operational complexity and long-term risk.



Investors remain wary as escalating tariff pressures and ongoing regulatory probes contribute to market uncertainty, despite J&J’s robust pipeline and proactive cost management. Mixed market sentiment reflects broader concerns about the sustainability of current growth in a volatile global environment.Looking forward, Johnson & Johnson is committed to leveraging its diversified portfolio and strategic investments to navigate a complex regulatory and trade landscape. The company plans to reinforce innovation and risk management efforts to ensure that potential supply chain disruptions do not impede its long-term growth trajectory.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.