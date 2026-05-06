Jito Foundation, Solana Company Announce Partnership To Expand Solana Infrastructure In APAC

(RTTNews) - Jito Foundation and Solana Company, Inc (HSDT) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding institutional-grade Solana infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific, a move the companies say will accelerate adoption of high-performance blockchain solutions among enterprises and financial institutions.

The collaboration will focus on deploying advanced Solana-based infrastructure, including validator services, staking solutions, and high-throughput network capabilities tailored for institutional users. Both organizations expect the partnership to strengthen Solana's presence in key Asia-Pacific markets, where demand for scalable blockchain systems continues to grow.

As part of the agreement, Solana Company will integrate Jito's infrastructure tools and performance-enhancing technologies into its regional offerings. The companies noted that the initiative is designed to support enterprises seeking faster transaction speeds, lower costs, and more reliable blockchain performance.

"APAC is one of the most important regions for institutional crypto adoption, and this partnership reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure and relationships we believe are needed to support that growth," said Marc Liew, Head of APAC at the Jito Foundation. "By combining Jito's market layer technology with Solana Company's deep regional expertise and institutional network, we're creating a stronger foundation to enable scalable, compliant participation in the Solana ecosystem."

The company implemented a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on June 30, 2025.

HSDT is currently trading at $2.19, up 1.81%.

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