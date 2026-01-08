Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF, where 4,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of JIRE, in morning trading today Sea is off about 3%, and Spotify Technology is lower by about 1.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the One+One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 36.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: JIRE, OOQB: Big ETF Outflows

