Jio Partners With Ericsson For 5G Standalone Rollout - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) has entered into a long-term 5G contract with Reliance Jio in India to roll out 5G Standalone. This is the first partnership between Jio and Ericsson for radio access network deployment in the country. Ericsson's energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network products and solutions and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio.

Börje Ekholm, CEO, Ericsson, said: "India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions."

