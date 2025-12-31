Jinxin Technology Launches AI-Powered NAMI INSIGHT One

(RTTNews) - Jinxin Technology Holding Company (NAMI), in collaboration with MLVision, Wednesday launched NAMI INSIGHT One, AI-powered smart learning glasses, which an education-specific AI model with lightweight AR technology.

The launch of NAMI INSIGHT One marks the company's expansion from a pure digital-content model to a "content + hardware" strategy.

With built-in multilingual and translation capabilities, the device supports cross-border learning scenarios, including language education and international study, reinforcing the company's vision of borderless learning.

Jinxin's stock is moving down 6.71 percent, to $0.76 on the Nasdaq.

