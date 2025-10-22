Jinxin Technology Announces $2 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Jinxin Technology Holding Company (NAMI), on Wednesday, announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $2 million worth of its ordinary shares over a period until October 21, 2026.

"We believe that the current market price of our shares does not fully reflect the intrinsic value and long-term growth potential of our business," said Mr. Jin XU, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Jinxin Technology Holding Company. "This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in Jinxin's strategic direction, solid fundamentals, and our commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders."

