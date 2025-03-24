JinkoSolar to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is expected to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 136.25%. JinkoSolar has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 529.26%.

Factors to Note

Healthy module shipment, particularly to the United States, Europe and China, backed by increasing solar demand, is expected to have contributed favorably to the company’s fourth-quarter revenues. However, demand volatility in some overseas markets is expected to have hurt module exports for JKS, thereby affecting its overall quarterly revenues to some extent.

Additionally, the ongoing decline in the average selling price of modules might have resulted in lower revenues from module sales on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.59 billion, indicating a decline of 22.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The declining average selling price of solar modules is expected to have negatively impacted the company's gross margin. This, along with dismal revenue expectations, higher interest expenses as well as increased shipping costs due to higher shipments of solar modules, is likely to have adversely impacted JKS’ overall bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 46 cents per share, indicating a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $1.21.

Product-wise, JinkoSolar’s upcoming results are expected to reflect solid sales of its Tiger Neo panel. During the quarter, JKS launched its next generation top-con technology solar panel — the Tiger Neo 3.0. We expect more updates on how this product influenced the company’s quarterly results, set to be reported on March 26.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JinkoSolar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which increased 74.1% from 54 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 25.3%.

The company’s revenues of $382.7 million beat the consensus estimate of $376 million by 1.8%. The top line also increased 26.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $302.6 million.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of $3.52 per share, which came in wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 92 cents per share.

The company’s revenues of $196.2 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.3%. However, the top line declined 37.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $316 million.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $3.65 per share, which were up 12.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $3.25. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 by 21.3%.

Its fourth-quarter net sales were $1.51 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion by 3%. The top line also improved 30.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.16 billion.

