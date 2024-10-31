JinkoSolar price target raised to $25 from $20 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on JinkoSolar (JKS) to $25 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company delivered a strong Q3 beat, but lowered its 2024 shipment guide resulting in a weaker Q4 shipment outlook, and while volumes to the U.S. in Q4 are likely to come down, JinkoSolar is managing the risk to avoid retroactive tariffs with the ongoing SEA AD/CVD case, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.